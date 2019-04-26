The Archdiocese of New York on Friday released a list of 120 priests that it said had been credibly accused of sexual abuse or the possession of pornography, or whose behavior had led to compensation claims being paid.

The archdiocese posted the list here.

"Note: No priest or deacon in @NY_Arch against whom a credible and substantiated claim of abuse of a minor has been made is currently in ministry," Cardinal Timothy Dolan tweeted in announcing the release of the list.

Three-quarters of those on the list were ordained before 1969, and none since the 2002 adoption of a charter on protecting children, the archdiocese said.

This is a developing story.