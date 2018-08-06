NJT Nightmare Continues Monday, With Another Wave of Cancelled Trains - NBC New York
NJT Nightmare Continues Monday, With Another Wave of Cancelled Trains

The railroad blamed safety work and a high volume of crew absences last Friday

By Brian Thompson

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • NJTransit cancelled at least 19 trains across its network during the rush hour Monday morning

    • That followed 20 rush-hour cancellations Friday, which the railroad blamed on safety work and an elevated level of crew absences

    • "We're getting killed," one agency source said of the situation last week

    NJ Transit riders can not catch a break.

    The railroad cancelled at least 19 trains on six lines between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday, following Friday's chaos, where more than 30 trains were knocked out over the course of the day. 

    In a series of tweets responding to angry customers last Friday, NJ Transit blamed two factors: construction work to install Positive Train Control safety systems, and a "higher-than-usual number of crew absences."

    Friday's chaos prompted one NJT official to tell News 4 New York "we're getting killed."

    As opposed to Friday, the railroad did not tweet any public comments on Monday's outages - but riders certainly had.


    For the latest regional transit updates, scroll below:


