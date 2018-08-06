Dozens of trains were canceled in New Jersey on Friday, causing tempers to bubble up to their breaking point. Brian Thompson reports.

What to Know NJTransit cancelled at least 19 trains across its network during the rush hour Monday morning

That followed 20 rush-hour cancellations Friday, which the railroad blamed on safety work and an elevated level of crew absences

"We're getting killed," one agency source said of the situation last week

NJ Transit riders can not catch a break.

The railroad cancelled at least 19 trains on six lines between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday, following Friday's chaos, where more than 30 trains were knocked out over the course of the day.

In a series of tweets responding to angry customers last Friday, NJ Transit blamed two factors: construction work to install Positive Train Control safety systems, and a "higher-than-usual number of crew absences."

Friday's chaos prompted one NJT official to tell News 4 New York "we're getting killed."

As opposed to Friday, the railroad did not tweet any public comments on Monday's outages - but riders certainly had.





For the latest regional transit updates, scroll below: