What to Know NJTransit cancelled at least 20 trains across its network during the rush hour Friday morning

The railroad blamed both safety work and an elevated level of crew absences

"We're getting killed," one agency source said of the situation

There are bad commuting days, and then there's what NJ Transit riders had to deal with on Friday morning.

Between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., NJT announced the cancellation of at least 20 trains on at least four different lines, including 10 trains on the Morris & Essex line alone, and another five on the Montclair-Boonton line.

"We're getting killed," one NJ Transit source told News 4 New York.

In a series of tweets responding to angry customers, NJT blamed two factors: construction work to install Positive Train Control safety systems, and a "higher-than-usual number of crew absences."

Furious riders took to social media to condemn the agency.

As of 9:20 a.m., NJ Transit's main Twitter account, with nearly a quarter-million followers, had not tweeted anything about the disruptions.

