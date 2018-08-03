NJT Nightmare: At Least 20 Trains Canceled During Friday AM Rush - NBC New York
NJT Nightmare: At Least 20 Trains Canceled During Friday AM Rush

The railroad blamed safety work and a high volume of crew absences

By Brian Thompson

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • NJTransit cancelled at least 20 trains across its network during the rush hour Friday morning

    • The railroad blamed both safety work and an elevated level of crew absences

    • "We're getting killed," one agency source said of the situation

    There are bad commuting days, and then there's what NJ Transit riders had to deal with on Friday morning. 

    Between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., NJT announced the cancellation of at least 20 trains on at least four different lines, including 10 trains on the Morris & Essex line alone, and another five on the Montclair-Boonton line.

    "We're getting killed," one NJ Transit source told News 4 New York. 

    In a series of tweets responding to angry customers, NJT blamed two factors: construction work to install Positive Train Control safety systems, and a "higher-than-usual number of crew absences."

    Furious riders took to social media to condemn the agency.

    As of 9:20 a.m., NJ Transit's main Twitter account, with nearly a quarter-million followers, had not tweeted anything about the disruptions. 

    For the latest regional transit updates, scroll below:


