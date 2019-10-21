NJ Worker Admits to Scheming to Steal Employer’s Toothpaste Formulas to Sell Overseas - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NJ Worker Admits to Scheming to Steal Employer’s Toothpaste Formulas to Sell Overseas

One of the formulas was for a dry mouth toothpaste that hadn't been launched

Published 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NJ Worker Admits to Scheming to Steal Employer’s Toothpaste Formulas to Sell Overseas
    Pexels/CC

    What to Know

    • A New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to scheming to steal his employer's proprietary toothpaste formula to sell overseas

    • Muamer Reci pleaded guilty Monday to one count of wire fraud conspiracy. He's scheduled to be sentenced in February

    • The man sent emails to someone at the overseas company that included attachments of different formulas stolen from his company

    A New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to scheming to steal his employer's proprietary toothpaste formula to sell overseas.

    Muamer Reci pleaded guilty Monday to one count of wire fraud conspiracy. He's scheduled to be sentenced in February.

    The U.S. attorney's office says the 57-year-old Haskell resident conspired with others to set up a company in Macedonia to manufacture and sell a toothpaste named Eurodent using Reci's employer's formulas.

    Reci allegedly sent emails to someone at the overseas company that included attachments of different formulas stolen from his company as well as proprietary laboratory procedures.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

    One of the formulas was for a dry mouth toothpaste that hadn't been launched.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us