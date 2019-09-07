NJ Woman Charged With Murdering Her Mother: Prosecutors

A 23-year-old woman was charged with murder in the stabbing death of her mother in their New Jersey home, prosecutors said said.

Marisa Rivera, of Pine Cove, was charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

Prosecutors say she killed her 56-year-old mother, Denise DeNapoli, in their apartment at about 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Police discovered DeNapoli's body during a wellness check after she didn't show up for work.

The daughter was arrested late Friday at a hotel on Route 73, prosecutors said.

The motive was still being investigated.

It wasn't clear whether Rivera had an attorney.