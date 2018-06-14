Flipped Tractor-Trailer Crushes Car on NJ Turnpike - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Flipped Tractor-Trailer Crushes Car on NJ Turnpike

Traffic in the busy area was a mess as Thursday's peak morning rush got underway

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Flipped Tractor-Trailer Crushes Car on NJ Turnpike

    Chopper 4 was over the scene. (Published 2 hours ago)

    An accident involving a flipped tractor-trailer and a car stifled traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike at the height of Thursday's morning rush, and one person was seen being wheeled across multiple highway lines on a stretcher.

    The Turnpike's eastern spur was closed northbound between the Vince Lombardi Service Area and the western spur because of the accident, which happened shortly before 7 a.m. Traffic was swamped. 

    Chopper 4 over the scene showed a car crushed under the tractor-trailer as delays mounted. Authorities say everyone had been pulled out of the vehicles by about 8:30 a.m. The driver of the crushed car was taken to a hospital; the truck driver had minor injuries, authorities say. 

    Expect heavy delays in the area. 

    Top News Photos: Protests of US-Mexico Separation Policy

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Demonstrators Protest Trump's Border Separation Policy
    Alex Wong/Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us