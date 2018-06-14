Flipped Tractor-Trailer Crushes Car on NJ Turnpike

An accident involving a flipped tractor-trailer and a car stifled traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike at the height of Thursday's morning rush, and one person was seen being wheeled across multiple highway lines on a stretcher.

The Turnpike's eastern spur was closed northbound between the Vince Lombardi Service Area and the western spur because of the accident, which happened shortly before 7 a.m. Traffic was swamped.

Chopper 4 over the scene showed a car crushed under the tractor-trailer as delays mounted. Authorities say everyone had been pulled out of the vehicles by about 8:30 a.m. The driver of the crushed car was taken to a hospital; the truck driver had minor injuries, authorities say.

Expect heavy delays in the area.