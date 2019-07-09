NJ Trench Collapse Traps Worker for Several Hours, Injures Him - NBC New York
NJ Trench Collapse Traps Worker for Several Hours, Injures Him

Published 6 minutes ago

    Tariq Zehawi/NorthJersey.com

    What to Know

    • A 61-year-old worker was trapped when a retaining wall caved in as he was digging a trench at a Knights of Columbus hall in Northern Jersey

    • Authorities say the man suffered "serious" undisclosed injuries

    • The cause of the collapse remains under investigation

    Emergency responders have rescued a man who was seriously injured when a trench collapsed in northern New Jersey, trapping him up to his waist for several hours.

    Pequannock police say the collapse occurred around 8 a.m. Monday.

    The 61-year-old worker was trapped when a retaining wall caved in as he was digging a trench at a Knights of Columbus hall. He was removed about four hours later after crews built a support structure to stabilize the trench and a vacuum truck was used to remove rocks and other debris.

    Authorities say the man suffered "serious" undisclosed injuries. He was hospitalized in stable condition, and his name has not been released.

    The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

