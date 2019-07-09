What to Know A 61-year-old worker was trapped when a retaining wall caved in as he was digging a trench at a Knights of Columbus hall in Northern Jersey

Emergency responders have rescued a man who was seriously injured when a trench collapsed in northern New Jersey, trapping him up to his waist for several hours.

Pequannock police say the collapse occurred around 8 a.m. Monday.

The 61-year-old worker was trapped when a retaining wall caved in as he was digging a trench at a Knights of Columbus hall. He was removed about four hours later after crews built a support structure to stabilize the trench and a vacuum truck was used to remove rocks and other debris.

Authorities say the man suffered "serious" undisclosed injuries. He was hospitalized in stable condition, and his name has not been released.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.