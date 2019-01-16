NJ Transit to Add Dozens of New Buses to Fleet

What to Know The NJ Transit Board of Directors approved a contract with New Flyer of America today to purchase 85 articulated buses.

The NJ Transit Board of Directors approved the $65.8 million purchase of 85 articulated buses today, allowing for a one-for-one replacement of the current bus fleet, which has been in service for over 15 years.

The move is in an effort to increase reliability and improve customer experience, the transit agency said.

The new 60-foot buses will be manufactured by New Flyer of America and will feature customer amenities such as USB charging ports and low flooring. The contract with New Flyer of America will be funded through both the Federal Transit Administration funds and Transportation Trust funds.

“This purchase allows NJ TRANSIT to continue retiring our older buses in the fleet, which increases mechanical reliability and ultimately helps us better serve our customers,’’ said NJ TRANSIT Executive Director Kevin Corbett.

Features to the new vehicles include wheelchair ramps, security camera systems, bicycles racks and an improved intercom system. There will also be USB charging ports on the seats, in addition to low flooring for customers to quickly get on and off the buses.

Articulated buses, which consist of two segments attached at a pivot point, are able to easily navigate urban streets. They are used on routes that have high ridership levels.

The first replacement bus will join the fleet in approximately 8 months, with the last set to arrive by the end of 2020.