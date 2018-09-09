NJ Transit Unveils Contingency Plan for Monday Morning Commute - NBC New York
NJ Transit Unveils Contingency Plan for Monday Morning Commute

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    Incidents Cause Major Problems for NJ Transit, Amtrak

    Trains traveling into and out of Penn Station were operating on a 30-minute delay Saturday morning after two trains dealt with incidents Friday evening. Ken Buffa reports.

    (Published Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018)

    New Jersey Transit has revealed it's contingency plan in case repairs to the Hudson River tunnels aren't finished in time for the Monday morning commute. 

    Amtrak was fixing the overhead wires on the south tube of the tunnels after passengers a metal pole crashed through the roof of a train Friday night.

    A spokeswoman for NJ Transit said that Amtrak overhead wires dislodged around 11:45 p.m., causing a metal bracket above the train to fall onto a train car. Around 700 passengers on the train were transferred to a rescue train.

    NJ Transit said the repairs were expected to be complete by Monday morning but in case of delays, they released the following contingency plan: 

    • All Morris & Essex and Montclair-Boonton Line Midtown Direct trains will be diverted to Hoboken
    • NJ TRANSIT New York tickets and passes will be accepted for travel on:
    • PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken Terminal and 33rd St. in New York
    • NJ TRANSIT Bus and Private Carrier Bus
    • NY Waterway Ferry Service (to/from Hoboken Terminal only)
    • Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line rail service in and out of New York will be subject to approximately 30-minute delays in both direction 

