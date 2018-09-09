Trains traveling into and out of Penn Station were operating on a 30-minute delay Saturday morning after two trains dealt with incidents Friday evening. Ken Buffa reports.

New Jersey Transit has revealed it's contingency plan in case repairs to the Hudson River tunnels aren't finished in time for the Monday morning commute.

Amtrak was fixing the overhead wires on the south tube of the tunnels after passengers a metal pole crashed through the roof of a train Friday night.

A spokeswoman for NJ Transit said that Amtrak overhead wires dislodged around 11:45 p.m., causing a metal bracket above the train to fall onto a train car. Around 700 passengers on the train were transferred to a rescue train.

NJ Transit said the repairs were expected to be complete by Monday morning but in case of delays, they released the following contingency plan: