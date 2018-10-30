A bridge malfunction in New Jersey is causing hour-long delays in and out o Penn Station. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know NJ Transit trains in and out of Penn Station New York are experiencing up to 90-minute delays due to a malfunction on the Portal Bridge

The bridge apparently got stuck in an open position

Amtrak, which controls the bridge, is assessing the situation; System-wide cross honoring is in effect

NJ Transit trains in and out of Penn Station New York are experiencing up to 90-minute delays due to a malfunction on the Portal Bridge that caused it to get stuck in an open position.

The Portal Bridge is over the Hackensack River, between Kearny and Secaucus.

System-wide cross honoring is in effect with NJ Transit bus and privately operated buses. PATH is accepting NJ Transit rail tickets and passes at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd St.

The bridge is controlled by Amtrak, and experienced issues earlier Tuesday.

According to the agency, the bridge was unable to lock in place after opening at around 9:50 a.m., "causing some delays to three Amtrak trains and several commuter trains." However, it closed and locked into palce and resumed train operations around 10:19 a.m.

"The bridge was opened again at around 3:24 pm for marine traffic, and it was again unable to lock into place. As of 4:30 pm, the bridge has still not been able to close, causing delays to eight Amtrak trains and several commuter trains," Amtrak says.

Officials are currently inspecting the bridge and are working to have it back into place.

For the latest transit news: