Rush-Hour NJ Transit Train Travels With Door Open, Again - NBC New York
Rush-Hour NJ Transit Train Travels With Door Open, Again

There have been several incidents of NJ Transit trains moving with a door stuck open in the last year and a half

By Ida Siegal

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A NJ Transit train bound for Penn Station Tuesday moved with a door stuck open, video taken by a passenger shows

    • It's at least the fourth such incident on a NJ Transit train since May 2017

    • NJ Transit says "as soon as the crew became aware the door was immediately closed and locked and the train was taken out of service"

    A New Jersey Transit train bound for Penn Station during the morning rush Tuesday traveled at full speed with a door wide open, video taken by a passenger shows, the latest in a string of a similar incidents since last year.

    Passengers at Penn Station Wednesday were unnerved watching the video, wondering how it happened and why the train operator wouldn't be alerted to an open door. 

    "It's dangerous. I was just traveling with three kids and they were all over the place, so I think it could be very dangerous," said Adrianna Perez. 

    "Seein this, I just would not feel safe," said Valerie Tinglin. 

    NJ Transit said in a statement to News 4, "As soon as the train crew became aware of the situation, the door was immediately closed and locked and the train was taken out of service when it arrived at its final destination of Penn Station New York." 

    This isn't the first time a door has been left open on a moving NJ Transit train filled with people. News 4 alone counted four additional incidents since May 2017. 

    "Anybody can fall, hurt themselves, get killed," said Maria Gonzalez. 

