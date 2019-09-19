2 Badly Hurt When NJ Transit Train Slams Into Car on Tracks; Pascack Valley Line Suspended - NBC New York
2 Badly Hurt When NJ Transit Train Slams Into Car on Tracks; Pascack Valley Line Suspended

Passengers were later seen getting off the commuter train and walking along the tracks; they'd have to find another way to get to work

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • 2 people were badly hurt when an NJ Transit train slammed into a car on the tracks near New Bridge Landing during Thursday's AM commute

    • Details on the victims weren't immediately available; the 400 passengers on the train were OK

    • Service on the Pascack Valley line was shut down in both directions

    Two people were badly hurt when an NJ Transit train slammed into a car on the tracks near New Bridge Landing during Thursday's peak morning rush. Service was shut down on the Pascack Valley line after the accident around 7:30 a.m.

    Chopper 4, over the scene of the strike, showed a badly damaged car off to the side of the tracks, up against a fence at an angle as emergency personnel flooded the scene.

    Details on the victims weren't immediately clear. The roughly 400 passengers on the train were all unhurt, authorities said. They were later seen getting off the commuter train and walking alongside the tracks, Chopper 4 footage showed; they'd have to catch a rescue train and find another way to get to work. 

    Passengers on the train took to social media to say they heard a loud bang and then the train stopped, but received little information after that.

