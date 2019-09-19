What to Know 2 people were badly hurt when an NJ Transit train slammed into a car on the tracks near New Bridge Landing during Thursday's AM commute

Details on the victims weren't immediately available; the 400 passengers on the train were OK

Service on the Pascack Valley line was shut down in both directions

Two people were badly hurt when an NJ Transit train slammed into a car on the tracks near New Bridge Landing during Thursday's peak morning rush. Service was shut down on the Pascack Valley line after the accident around 7:30 a.m.

Chopper 4, over the scene of the strike, showed a badly damaged car off to the side of the tracks, up against a fence at an angle as emergency personnel flooded the scene.

Details on the victims weren't immediately clear. The roughly 400 passengers on the train were all unhurt, authorities said. They were later seen getting off the commuter train and walking alongside the tracks, Chopper 4 footage showed; they'd have to catch a rescue train and find another way to get to work.

Passengers on the train took to social media to say they heard a loud bang and then the train stopped, but received little information after that.

