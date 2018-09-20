What to Know NJ Transit is temporarily cutting fares due to major service disruptions it's expecting

Fares will be slashed by 10 percent from November through January as the agency rushes to meet a federal safety deadline

Starting Sunday, Oct. 13, more than a dozen trains will be temporarily discontinued or see changes in their origins and destinations

Starting Sunday, Oct. 13, more than a dozen trains will be temporarily discontinued or see changes in their origins and destinations, NJ Transit said.

Passengers who travel along the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Morris & Essex Lines, Montclair-Boonton and Main and Bergen County Lines will be affected by the changes, according to the agency.

"These schedule adjustments are temporary, and we anticipate beginning to restore regular service in mid-January 2019," NJ Transit said in a release.

The following trains will be temporarily discontinued while work takes place, according to the agency:

Train 3832, the 10:42 a.m. arrival at Penn Station from Trenton

Train 3703, the 6:04 a.m. departure from Penn Station to new Brunswick

Train 3857, the 3:42 p.m. departure from Penn Station to Trenton

Train 3500, the 7 a.m. arrival at Penn Station from South Amboy

Train 3507, the 7:46 a.m. departure from Penn Station to South Amboy

Train 330, the 6:01 p.m. arrival at Hoboken from Summit

Train 332, the 6:57 p.m. arrival at Hoboken from Summit

Train 436, the 10:38 p.m. arrival at Hoboken from Gladstone

Train 684, the 12:28 a.m. arrival at Hoboken from Dover

Train 303, the 5:59 a.m. departure from Hoboken to Summit

Train 643, the 4:42 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Dover

Train 467, the 6:07 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Murray Hill

Train 441, the 7:09 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Gladstone

Train 209, the 6:11 a.m. departure from Hoboken to MSU

Train 1146, the 6:37 a.m. arrival at Hoboken from Suffern

Train 1218, the 3:05 p.m. arrival in Hoboken from Waldwick

Train 1105, the 7 a.m. departure from Hoboken to Suffern

Train 1155, the 12:39 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Suffern

In addition, all Princeton Dinky rail service will be replaced by buses on weekdays and weekends, and all weekend Gladstone Branch rail service will be replaced by buses, according to the agency. The following trains, meanwhile, will see adjustments in their schedules, the agency said: