NJ Transit is temporarily cutting fares due to major service disruptions it's expecting.
Fares will be slashed by 10 percent from November through January as the agency rushes to meet a federal safety deadline.
Starting Sunday, Oct. 13, more than a dozen trains will be temporarily discontinued or see changes in their origins and destinations, NJ Transit said.
Passengers who travel along the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Morris & Essex Lines, Montclair-Boonton and Main and Bergen County Lines will be affected by the changes, according to the agency.
"These schedule adjustments are temporary, and we anticipate beginning to restore regular service in mid-January 2019," NJ Transit said in a release.
The following trains will be temporarily discontinued while work takes place, according to the agency:
- Train 3832, the 10:42 a.m. arrival at Penn Station from Trenton
- Train 3703, the 6:04 a.m. departure from Penn Station to new Brunswick
- Train 3857, the 3:42 p.m. departure from Penn Station to Trenton
- Train 3500, the 7 a.m. arrival at Penn Station from South Amboy
- Train 3507, the 7:46 a.m. departure from Penn Station to South Amboy
- Train 330, the 6:01 p.m. arrival at Hoboken from Summit
- Train 332, the 6:57 p.m. arrival at Hoboken from Summit
- Train 436, the 10:38 p.m. arrival at Hoboken from Gladstone
- Train 684, the 12:28 a.m. arrival at Hoboken from Dover
- Train 303, the 5:59 a.m. departure from Hoboken to Summit
- Train 643, the 4:42 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Dover
- Train 467, the 6:07 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Murray Hill
- Train 441, the 7:09 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Gladstone
- Train 209, the 6:11 a.m. departure from Hoboken to MSU
- Train 1146, the 6:37 a.m. arrival at Hoboken from Suffern
- Train 1218, the 3:05 p.m. arrival in Hoboken from Waldwick
- Train 1105, the 7 a.m. departure from Hoboken to Suffern
- Train 1155, the 12:39 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Suffern
In addition, all Princeton Dinky rail service will be replaced by buses on weekdays and weekends, and all weekend Gladstone Branch rail service will be replaced by buses, according to the agency.
The following trains, meanwhile, will see adjustments in their schedules, the agency said:
- Train 301, which departs Hoboken at 4:55 a.m. and arrives in Summit at 5:46 a.m., will operate 10 minutes earlier
- Train 300, which departs Summit at 5:23 a.m. and arrives in Hoboken at 6:11 a.m., will operate 18 minutes earlier
- Train 432, the 6:19 p.m. arrival in Hoboken from Gladstone, will operate 19 minutes earlier and replace Train 330
- Train 813, the 6:34 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Lake Hopatcong, will terminate at Dover and be renumbered as Train 657 departing Hoboken at 6:36 p.m. Customers can take Train 1011, the 6:29 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Lake Hopatcong or Train 1085, the 7:22 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Hackettstown, as alternatives
- Train 341, the 7:03 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Summit, will operate 31 minutes later and depart Hoboken at 7:34 p.m.
- Train 1245, which departs Hoboken at 6:52 a.m. and arrives at Waldwick at 7:38 a.m., will operate 32 minutes later and be renumbered as Train 1247
- Train 1118, which departs Suffern at 2:48 p.m. and arrives at Hoboken at 3:59 p.m., will operate 48 minutes earlier and replace Train 1218
- Train 1158, which departs Suffern at 8:04 a.m. and arrives at Hoboken at 9:12 a.m., will originate at Waldwick at 8:18 a.m. As an alternative, customers from Suffern through Allendale can use Train 1156, the 7:43 a.m. departure from Suffern, Train 1160, the 8:35 a.m. from Suffern or Train 54, which departs Ramsey Rt. 17 Station at 8:23 a.m.
- Train 1131, the 10:55 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Suffern, will terminate at Ridgewood. As an alternative, customers can take Train 1183, the 11:17 p.m. departure from Hoboken, for service to Ridgewood and points west. For local travel, customers may take Train 1131 from Hoboken at 10:55 p.m. to Ridgewood and transfer to Train 1183
In a statement, NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said the agency "thoughtfully reviewed all trains that are part of this adjustment and found the most reasonable alternatives."
"Our customers will always be our first priority, and their experience must be safe and consistent," he said.