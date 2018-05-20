A New Jersey Transit passenger captured video that appears to show a bus operator counting money while driving. (Published 42 minutes ago)

Aston Smith filmed the video around 5 p.m. on Saturday, she told NBC New York. The driver shuffled money for nearly five minutes as he drove with around 20 to 30 passengers on board, she said.

“His hands [had] cash in them and that’s where his eyes were focusing,” she said.

After Smith tweeted the video to NJ Transit, someone tweeting from the agency’s account said they had “notified the appropriate departments.” NJ Transit didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

The apparent incident isn’t the first time an NJ Transit driver has been caught on camera counting cash. In December, another rider snapped a photo of her driver counting cash behind the wheel of the vehicle.

And in 2015, a six-month NBC 4 New York’s I-Team investigation found six different drivers who had taken their eyes off the road to count tickets. Drivers are supposed to wait until the end of their shifts to carry out the task.