An NJ Transit engineer was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries Thursday after a person jumped off a platform and went through the windshield of the engine, a source familiar with the case tells News 4.

No additional details on the engineer or the person who jumped were immediately available. The situation in Metuchen forced NJ Transit to suspend service between Metropark and Trenton for a period of time around 7 a.m.

It later resumed, but Northeast Corridor Service was subject to up to 60-minute delays hours later as authorities investigated. Cross-honoring was in effect.

