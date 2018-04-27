There will be no fare hikes for NJ Transit riders until at least July 2019, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

Murphy also said he was "tripling" funding support for the beleaguered rail service.

In March, Murphy said a fare hike for 2018 was "off the table," but Friday's comments extend that timetable even further.

The last fare hike came in 2015, when riders faced a 9 percent jump. Five years earlier, NJ Transit hiked fares by up to 25 percent except for in-state bus riders and got rid of off-peak discounts.



Earlier this week the governor said NJT -- which he has previously called a "national disgrace" -- would hire 40 more bus drivers as well.

