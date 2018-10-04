What to Know NJ Transit service in and out of Penn Station in New York has been suspended due to a minor slow speed train derailment

NJ Transit says no customers were in the car of the train that derailed just before entering the Hudson River Tunnel Thursday evening

No injuries were reported. About a 1,000 riders, including crew, were on the train

A minor train derailment near Penn Station is causing a commuter mess for NJ Transit riders Thursday evening as all train service to and from the terminal was suspended.

NJ Transit says a train on the Montclair-Boonton line left Penn Station at 6:10 p.m., and shortly afterwards, just before entering the Hudson River Tunnel, experienced a "minor, slow-speed derailment.

One set of wheels on one car derailed, according to NJ Transit. No one was in the derailed train car, but there were about 900 to 1,000 riders on the rest of the train. No one was hurt.

One person stuck on the derailed train says passengers were told at around that it would be "some time" before they are towed back to the station. Two hours later, the derailed train started moving again and was towed back to Penn Station.

People getting off that train say passengers were mostly calm (one person said they had a panic attack), and they felt no real impact from the derailment, but were frustrated after having been stuck for nearly two hours.

And inside Penn Station, crowds grew as anxious commuters waited for trains to start moving again.

It's at least the second incident this week that NJ Transit riders has experienced heavy delays. On Tuesday, a police investigation on the Morris & Essex line caused some rush-hour trains to stall on the tracks, trapping riders for hours.

For real-time transit updates, scroll below. Midtown Direct Line trains were being diverted to Hoboken Terminal, and PATH is cross-honoring rail tickets and passes at 33rd Street, NPS and HOB, NJ Transit says.