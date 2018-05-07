PATH service was suspended on several lines Monday afternoon due to a broken rail at Newport station, the agency said on its Twitter feed.

The Journal Square-33rd Street and Hoboken-World Trade Center train lines were suspended because of the rail, PATH said.

“Crews are beginning repairs, which are expected to take approx 1.5 hours,” the agency tweeted around 12:30 p.m.

NJ Transit is cross-honoring PATH tickets at Newark, Hoboken and New York Penn Station, PATH said. NJ Transit’s Hudson-Bergen Light Rail is cross-honoring tickets at Exchange Place, Hoboken and Newport.

The Newark-World Trade Center line was operating with a delay due to a signal failure between Journal Square and Newark before it resumed its normal schedule around 1 p.m., the transit service added.



