NJ Transit Driver Counts Cash Behind Wheel of Moving Bus

A NJ Transit bus rider says she was alarmed to look up and see her driver suddenly start counting cash while navigating the road Friday afternoon.

Rose Konecky was on a bus in Lyndhurst at about 3 p.m. when she watched her driver pull out a stack of cash and start counting -- while the bus was moving. There were about 15 to 20 other passengers on the bus at the time.

"We were in traffic so she was NOT going fast," Konecky wrote in an email to News 4. "It was basically like: move a few feet, stop for 10 seconds (and repeat). So she was actively driving the bus while counting."

Konecky said she watched the driver count the cash while her foot was off the brake.

"I assumed it had something to do with having a count of what was in her register but I'm not 100 percent sure," said Konecky. "It wasn't that she was handling money that had just come in from a new passenger. This was entirely unnecessary."

Konecky said she reported the driver to NJ Transit.

News 4 has left a message with NJ Transit.