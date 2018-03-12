Loretta Brennan Glucksman, the grand marshal of the NYC St. Patrick's Day parade, talks to Gus Rosendale about Saturday's big event. (Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018)

What to Know NJ Transit has banned all beverages of any kind in any type of container this weekend for NYC's St. Patrick's Day Parade

The policy will be strictly enforced on Saturday and Sunday

Trains and the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will operate on a regular weekend schedule and Newark Light Rail will operate on a Saturday schedule

New Jersey Transit will “strictly” enforce a no beverage of any kind rule over the weekend as its customers head down to New York City for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

NJ Transit said Monday that “no beverages of any kind, in any type of container, open or closed,” will be permitted on board trains, buses or light rail vehicles this weekend. The policy will be strictly enforced Saturday and Sunday.

NJT trains will operate on a regular weekend schedule. Newark Light Rail will operate on a Saturday schedule and the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will operate on a weekend schedule, the agency said.

NJT will have workers on hand at Secaucus Junction, Aberdeen/Matawan, Middletown, N.J., and Penn Station New York to assist customers traveling to and from NYC.

Extra trips to and from New York will be offered.

