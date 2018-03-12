NJ Transit Bans All Beverages Over the Weekend for St. Patrick’s Day Parade - NBC New York
NJ Transit Bans All Beverages Over the Weekend for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Published at 1:04 AM EDT on Mar 13, 2018 | Updated at 1:05 AM EDT on Mar 13, 2018

    What to Know

    • NJ Transit has banned all beverages of any kind in any type of container this weekend for NYC's St. Patrick's Day Parade

    • The policy will be strictly enforced on Saturday and Sunday

    • Trains and the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will operate on a regular weekend schedule and Newark Light Rail will operate on a Saturday schedule

    New Jersey Transit will “strictly” enforce a no beverage of any kind rule over the weekend as its customers head down to New York City for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

    NJ Transit said Monday that “no beverages of any kind, in any type of container, open or closed,” will be permitted on board trains, buses or light rail vehicles this weekend. The policy will be strictly enforced Saturday and Sunday.

    NJT trains will operate on a regular weekend schedule. Newark Light Rail will operate on a Saturday schedule and the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will operate on a weekend schedule, the agency said.

    NJT will have workers on hand at Secaucus Junction, Aberdeen/Matawan, Middletown, N.J., and Penn Station New York to assist customers traveling to and from NYC.

    Extra trips to and from New York will be offered.

