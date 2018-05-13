Touchdown! NJ Teen Gets NFL Star Power for Prom-posal - NBC New York
( /navigation /navigation/sub-navigation 3 ${__unityNavigationOutput} )
logo_nyc_2x

    Touchdown! NJ Teen Gets NFL Star Power for Prom-posal

    Sanu also sent an autographed football

    Published 39 minutes ago

      processing...

      NEWSLETTERS

      Privacy policy | More Newsletters

      NFL's Sanu Helps NJ Student with Prom-Prosal

      Atlanta Falcon's wide receiver Mohamed Sanu lent a helping hand for Mahwah senior Brianna Stooh's prom-posal to her boyfriend, Sam Darrow. (Published 41 minutes ago)

      A New Jersey teen enlisted some NFL star power for her prom-posal -- and she scored a yes! 

      Mohamed Sanu, wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, recorded a message for the prom hopeful: 

      "Hey Sam, this is Mohamed Sanu, and I think you should go to prom with Brianna, the New Jersey native and Rutgers alum says. 

      "You better say yes," he finishes with a finger wave. 

      Top Tri-State News Photos

      Top Tri-State News Photos
      Pexels/CC

      Sanu recorded the video for Mahwah High School student Brianna Stoohs to ask her boyfriend, Sam Darrow, to prom. Sam is a big fan of Sanu. 

      She played the video at Boomburger in Mahwah on Friday night. Sam's jaw can be seen dropping. 

      Then she brought out a sign that says "Prom" in letters that look like the Falcon's logo. He said yes and they shared a hug. 

      Sanu also sent Sam an autographed football. 

      Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

      ( /navigation/footer false 3 false ) ( /navigation/footer/misc false 3 false )
        Connect With Us
          AdChoices

          Advertise with us