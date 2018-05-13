Touchdown! NJ Teen Gets NFL Star Power for Prom-posal

A New Jersey teen enlisted some NFL star power for her prom-posal -- and she scored a yes!
Mohamed Sanu, wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, recorded a message for the prom hopeful:
"Hey Sam, this is Mohamed Sanu, and I think you should go to prom with Brianna, the New Jersey native and Rutgers alum says.
"You better say yes," he finishes with a finger wave.
Sanu recorded the video for Mahwah High School student Brianna Stoohs to ask her boyfriend, Sam Darrow, to prom. Sam is a big fan of Sanu.
She played the video at Boomburger in Mahwah on Friday night. Sam's jaw can be seen dropping.
Then she brought out a sign that says "Prom" in letters that look like the Falcon's logo. He said yes and they shared a hug.
Sanu also sent Sam an autographed football.