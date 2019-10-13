SANFORD, FL - MARCH 24: A member of the New Black Panther Party wears handcuffs as others rally next to a memorial to Trayvon Martin outside The Retreat at Twin Lakes community where Trayvon was shot and killed by George Michael Zimmerman while on neighborhood watch patrol March 234 2012 in Sanford, Florida. The New Black Panther party said it is calling for a mobilization of black men to search for and arrest George Zimmerman. The organization has offered a $10,000 bounty for Zimmerman's capture. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Police in New Jersey arrested a teacher this week for allegedly sexually assaulting a 3-year-old student, prosecutors say.

A coworker observed Thomas Meier, 35, of Mount Arlington, "engaged in an act of sexual contact" with the child on Oct. 8, Morris County prosecutors say.

Meier was a teacher at Head Start of Morris County at the time of the alleged incident, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors have charged Meier with one count of second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

He is being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance, the prosecutor's office said.

Attorney information for Meier was not immediately available Saturday.