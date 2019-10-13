What to Know
Police in New Jersey arrested a teacher this week for allegedly sexually assaulting a 3-year-old student, prosecutors say.
A coworker observed Thomas Meier, 35, of Mount Arlington, "engaged in an act of sexual contact" with the child on Oct. 8, Morris County prosecutors say.
Meier was a teacher at Head Start of Morris County at the time of the alleged incident, according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors have charged Meier with one count of second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
He is being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance, the prosecutor's office said.
Attorney information for Meier was not immediately available Saturday.