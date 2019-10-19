What to Know A narcotics task force took down seven people from New York this week as part of an illegal THC vape bust, officials said

The group is accused of distributing large quantities of marijuana and THC vape cartridges

Officials estimate the value of the confiscated goods to be $500,000

A narcotics task force took down seven people from New York this week as part of an illegal THC vape bust, officials said.

Prosecutors said the group is accused of distributing large quantities of marijuana and THC vape cartridges in New York City and Bergen County.

Officers arrested the seven alleged distributors on Oct. 16 with more than 80 pounds of marijuana and 6,000 THC cartridges in their position, prosecutors said. Officials estimate the value of the confiscated goods to be $500,000.

The defendants appeared in court Friday and face several drug-related offences.