NJ Task Force Busts Alleged Drug Ring, Confiscate $500K in Goods: Officials - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

NJ Task Force Busts Alleged Drug Ring, Confiscate $500K in Goods: Officials

Prosecutors said the group is accused of distributing large quantities of marijuana and THC vape cartridges

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NJ Task Force Busts Alleged Drug Ring, Confiscate $500K in Goods: Officials
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images
    FILE IMAGE

    What to Know

    • A narcotics task force took down seven people from New York this week as part of an illegal THC vape bust, officials said

    • The group is accused of distributing large quantities of marijuana and THC vape cartridges

    • Officials estimate the value of the confiscated goods to be $500,000

    A narcotics task force took down seven people from New York this week as part of an illegal THC vape bust, officials said. 

    Prosecutors said the group is accused of distributing large quantities of marijuana and THC vape cartridges in New York City and Bergen County. 

    Officers arrested the seven alleged distributors on Oct. 16 with more than 80 pounds of marijuana and 6,000 THC cartridges in their position, prosecutors said. Officials estimate the value of the confiscated goods to be $500,000.

    The defendants appeared in court Friday and face several drug-related offences. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us