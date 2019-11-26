NJ Student in Custody After Alleged Pocket Knife Attack

A student in New Jersey was taken into custody after allegedly attacking another student with a pocket knife Tuesday morning. No serious injuries were reported. (Published 18 minutes ago)

A student in New Jersey was taken into custody after allegedly attacking another student with a pocket knife Tuesday morning.

Linden Mayor Derek Armstead said the student "nicked" another in the hand with the pocket knife.

The incident took place at Joseph E. Soehl Middle School.

The victim was not seriously injured, the mayor said.

The student who allegedly attacked the other will be immediately suspended according to the school's zero tolerance policy, according to the mayor.