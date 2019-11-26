NJ Student Taken Into Custody After Alleged Pocket Knife Attack - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NJ Student Taken Into Custody After Alleged Pocket Knife Attack

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NJ Student in Custody After Alleged Pocket Knife Attack

    A student in New Jersey was taken into custody after allegedly attacking another student with a pocket knife Tuesday morning. No serious injuries were reported. (Published 18 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A student in New Jersey was taken into custody after allegedly attacking another student with a pocket knife Tuesday morning

    • Linden Mayor Derek Armstead said the student "nicked" another in the hand with the pocket knife

    • The incident took place at Joseph E. Soehl Middle School; the victim was not seriously injured, the mayor said

    A student in New Jersey was taken into custody after allegedly attacking another student with a pocket knife Tuesday morning.

    Linden Mayor Derek Armstead said the student "nicked" another in the hand with the pocket knife.

    The incident took place at Joseph E. Soehl Middle School. 

    The victim was not seriously injured, the mayor said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    ullstein bild via Getty Images

    The student who allegedly attacked the other will be immediately suspended according to the school's zero tolerance policy, according to the mayor. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us