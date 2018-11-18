NJ Preemptively Salts Roads in Advance of Possible Overnight Weather - NBC New York
Published 32 minutes ago

    Roads in New Jersey were getting a coat of salt on Sunday in preparation for possible wintry weather overnight, state officials said. 

    Storm Team 4 predicted possible snowfall in the Catskills, but said flakes weren't likely in New Jersey. The I-80 corridor could see some freezing rain. 

    The precautions come just days after a winter storm dropped several inches of snow across the tri-state and brought traffic to a standstill in parts of New Jersey and New York. 

    In addition to the salt, NJ Transit tweeted that personnel including electricians, station maintenance staff and contractors would remain on-call throughout the night to deal with any weather-related issues. 

    The state's Department of Emergency Managment said two clipper systems were expected to hit northern New Jersey this week, with the first bringing a dusting of snow overnight for Sussex County and parts of Warren, Morris and western Passaic counties. 

    The announcement gave winter driving tips and safety rules. 

