A police officer on a motorcycle was hurt in a hit and run Saturday morning, officials said.

His motorcycle was struck by a vehicle, believed to be a Honda Pilot, at about 6 a.m. at Nesbitt Street near Eighth Avenue in Newark, police said.

The vehicle fled the scene.

The officer was taken to University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.