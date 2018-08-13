Some say rain on your wedding day is good luck.

That seemed true – to an extant – for a pair of New Jersey newlyweds over the weekend.

Bogota Police Department said they rescued a bride and groom through their first “rough patch” on Saturday after they had gotten stranded in the flood waters that overcame the area during punishing storms.

Video posted to their Facebook page shows the officers make the daring rescue. It shows the bride – still wearing her wedding gown – crawling out of the sunroof and sitting on top of a black car that is partially submerged under water.

The video continues and shows a police hummer next to the flooded vehicle as the officer helps the bride onto the police Humvee and into safety.

Police said in the post wedding party friends were also on board the stranded vehicle.

“We hope the bride and groom had a great wedding day and we wish nothing but the best for them,” police said in the post.

New Jersey was hit especially hard on Saturday with heavy rain and strong storms.