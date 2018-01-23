What to Know New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order calling for a review of the state's existing medical marijuana program

Currently, New Jersey limits medical marijuana prescriptions to individuals who have state-approved conditions

The executive order aims to expand the state's medical marijuana program to more residents

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order calling for a review of the state's existing medical marijuana program in hopes of expanding it.

Currently, New Jersey limits medical marijuana prescriptions to individuals who have state-approved conditions. The state has five dispensaries serving 15,000 residents, out of a population of about 9 million, according to official data.

"We need to treat our residents with compassion," Murphy, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Murphy's order aims to have the review completed within 60 days, with recommendations for new rules, regulations and processes — as well as the elimination of existing ones.

The current medical marijuana program was enacted in 2010.

"Our goal is to modernize the program in New Jersey, bring it up to current standards and put patients first,” Murphy said.





