A New Jersey man who alarmed local schools by posting a Snapchat video of a gun with the caption "Maybe Tomorrow" has been arrested, prosecutors say.

Darryl Maddox, 32, of Piscataway, allegedly posted the 10-second video to Snapchat around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Middlesex County prosecutors said.

Investigators determined which neighborhood the threat had been posted from and started knocking on doors, according to prosecutors.

When Maddox saw police officers out on the sidewalk, he came out of his house and surrendered himself to police, claiming he wasn’t trying to threaten anyone, prosecutors said.

He was arrested and charged with possession of an assault firearm, possession of a large-capacity ammunition magazine and destruction of evidence in the fourth degree.

Prosecutors say Maddox threw the magazine into a trash can to try to hide it from investigators. His attorney information wasn’t immediately available.

The video, which was shared on social media after it was posted, sent shockwaves through Piscataway schools and Rutgers campuses.

Schools in the area were surrounded by extra patrols on Wednesday.