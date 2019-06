A 23-year-old man was killed early Sunday in a fireworks accident in New Jersey, officials said.

Antonio Ortiz was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m. in Newark, Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Police responded to a call of a man who burned his fingers with fireworks, Ambrose said. They found Ortiz, who also suffered internal injuries, they said.

It wasn't clear what kind of fireworks were involved and the exact cause of death was pending an autopsy.