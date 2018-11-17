NJ Man Found in Car With Gunshot Wounds Dies: Prosecutors

What to Know A 27-year-old man died after police found him in his car with several gunshot wounds, authorities said

Akean Williams, of Paterson, was found in his car late Friday night by officers responding to a report of shots fired

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead

Officers responding to a call reporting shots fired call found Akean Williams, of Paterson, sitting in his Nissan Altima near 10th Avenue and East 28th Street in Paterson around 11:38 p.m. on Friday, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Williams, who had several gunshot wounds, was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

No one has been arrested in connection with his death, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org.