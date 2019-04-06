NJ Man Charged With Distributing Child Pornography: Prosecutor

A New Jersey man was arrested and charged with child pornography offenses after he allegedly contacted a young girl in Oklahoma, prosecutors said Saturday.

Samuel Schwinger, 34, of Lakewood, was charged with producing, distributing and possessing child pornography, the Ocean County prosecutor's office said. Schwinger is also a registered sex offender on probation for a sexual assault in Cook County, New York.

Authorities were contacted by investigators in Oklahoma after parents of a young girl said their daughter had been contacted by someone in New Jersey posing as a young girl and asking for explicit photos of her, the prosecutor said.

Investigators tracked a phone number and account to Schwinger, he said.

A search warrant was executed Friday at Schwinger's home, the prosecutor said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Schwinger had an attorney.