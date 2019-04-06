NJ Man Charged With Distributing Child Pornography: Prosecutor - NBC New York
NJ Man Charged With Distributing Child Pornography: Prosecutor

Published 28 minutes ago

    Ocean County Prosecutor's Office
    A New Jersey man was arrested and charged with child pornography offenses after he allegedly contacted a young girl in Oklahoma, prosecutors said Saturday. 

    Samuel Schwinger, 34, of Lakewood, was charged with producing, distributing and possessing child pornography, the  Ocean County prosecutor's office said. Schwinger is also a registered sex offender on probation for a sexual assault in Cook County, New York. 

    Authorities were contacted by investigators in Oklahoma after parents of a young girl said their daughter had been contacted by someone in New Jersey posing as a young girl and asking for explicit photos of her, the prosecutor said. 

    Investigators tracked a phone number and account to Schwinger, he said. 

    A search warrant was executed Friday at Schwinger's home, the prosecutor said. 

    It wasn't immediately clear whether Schwinger had an attorney. 

