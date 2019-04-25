An 18-year-old driver died and two of his three teenage passengers were critically injured. (Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019)

What to Know An NJ man was arrested for allegedly attacking his 9-year-old daughter outside a restaurant and bar in the Florida Keys this week

An employee intervened and called 911; the worker said the girl's neck was red and that she seemed like she was about to faint, NJ.com said

Scott Alino, a builder from Brick, is charged with a single count of felony child neglect without great bodily harm

A New Jersey man faces a felony charge for allegedly attacking his 9-year-old daughter outside a restaurant and bar in the Florida Keys, according to police and a published report.

Scott Alino, 47, was arrested outside the Hogfish Bar & Grill Tuesday evening. According to NJ.com, multiple witnesses reported he had dragged his daughter through the parking lot and choked her until an employee intervened.

The employee said the girl seemed to be about to faint and that her neck was red, NJ.com reported.

According to the website, Alino told cops who responded to the employee's 911 call that the girl had been misbehaving. He denied choking her, though, and told deputies he didn't need anyone's advice on raising his kids, NJ.com said.

Alino, a builder from Brick, is charged with a single count of felony child neglect without great bodily harm. His arraignment has been scheduled for May 9; it wasn't immediately clear if he had retained an attorney.

A message left with the sheriff's office involved in the arrest wasn't immediately returned.