A thief learned their lesson after stealing a bottle of ketchup from a New Jersey restaurant. Mekahlo Medina reports for NBC4 News at 7 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019. (Published 43 minutes ago)

What to Know A woman who says she stole two bottles of Heinz Ketchup from an NJ diner says her karma suffered for it -- and she returned new bottles

The thief left a heartfelt note apologizing for the theft, which happened in July; she said she got into a car crash after the heist

Heinz Ketchup is now looking for her, offering to help her out with paying for the damages to her vehicle

Heinz is looking for a guilt-ridden ketchup thief who snatched two bottles from a New Jersey diner last month, then returned them weeks later after she said bad Karma took over her life.

The woman grabbed the two bottles from a Lacey Perkins "because for some odd reason I thought it'd be 'risky,'" she wrote in a heartfelt apology note found on a table alongside two brand new bottles of Heinz Ketchup.

The thief says a few hours after she took the bottles, someone crashed into her car -- and bad luck plagued her.

"I am as square as they come and this is the worst thing I've done," she wrote in the letter. "I hope returning two new bottles will restore some [karma] for me, and I can stop carrying around this guilt."

She also left a receipt from Walmart showing her ketchup purchases.

Heinz tweeted Wednesday that it understood its ketchup "makes you do crazy things," and pledged to help her out paying for the damages to her car if she reached out to the company.