NJ Judge Who Was Accused of Helping Then-Boyfriend Hide From Police Faces Removal From Bench - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NJ Judge Who Was Accused of Helping Then-Boyfriend Hide From Police Faces Removal From Bench

The judge was suspended in 2013 when investigators said she let her then-boyfriend into her home and didn’t call police — despite knowing he was wanted

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NJ Judge Who Was Accused of Helping Then-Boyfriend Hide From Police Faces Removal From Bench

    What to Know

    • A judge who once faced criminal charges for helping her then-boyfriend avoid arrest is now facing possible removal from the bench

    • Brady was suspended in 2013 when investigators said she let the man into her home and didn’t call police despite knowing he was wanted

    • Brady has denied the allegations and said she promptly notified police of the man’s whereabouts

    A judge who once faced criminal charges for helping her then-boyfriend avoid arrest is now facing possible removal from the bench.

    A state judicial ethics panel made the recommendation Tuesday to New Jersey’s Supreme Court in the case of state Superior Court Judge Carlia Brady.

    Brady was suspended in 2013 when she was charged with hindering a police search for her then-boyfriend. Investigators say she let him into her home and didn’t call police despite knowing he was wanted.

    Those charges were later dropped after an appeals court ruled the man couldn’t be compelled to testify against Brady. She was reinstated last year.

    Top News Pics: House Announce Impeachment Inquiry Into Trump

    [NATL] Top News Photos: House Dems. Announce Impeachment Inquiry Against Trump, and More
    Andrew Harnik/AP

    Brady has denied the allegations and said she promptly notified police of the man’s whereabouts.

    She has until Oct. 16 to respond to the ethics panel’s report.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us