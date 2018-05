A high school freshman in New Jersey collapsed during a physical education class Tuesday morning and later died, authorities said.

The 14-year-old boy took ill while on the track at Franklin High School in Somerset just after 9 a.m. He received CPR and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead within about two hours.

"We are providing counseling to our staff and students. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family at this time," the school district said in a statement.