NJ Grocery Stores Offering Water, Ice to JCP&L and Met-Ed Customers Still Without Power

Published 3 hours ago

    After a fierce nor'easter punished the tri-state last week that left hundreds of thousands of people across the region without power, some still in the dark, and another one on the way, a number of New Jersey grocery stores are offering free water and ice for Jersey Central Power & Light and Met-Ed customers. 

    With the area's second nor'easter set to dump up to 15 inches of snow on parts of the region, around 70 grocery stores around the Garden State are offering the water and ice to those JCP&L and Met-Ed customers still without power to help out.

    Click here to find the closest store to you. 

