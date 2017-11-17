NJ Food Pantry Short 1,000 Turkeys Ahead of Thanksgiving

Turkeys wanted!

That's the message the Center for Food Action, which operates food pantries in New Jersey's Bergen County, is sending less than a week from Thanksgiving. And with more than 3,200 families requesting help this year, volunteers saay the pantry may run out of food for holiday feasts a full day before they had planned on stopping distributions on Wednesday.

The food bank said that it is about 1,000 turkeys short -- not to mention stuffing, pies, veggies and other trimmings needed for Thanksgiving meals -- of what it needs to make sure everyone who signed up for a meal kit gets one. Center for Food Action volunteer Patricia Epsy said part of the reason they're seeing shortages is due to donor fatigue after months of devastating hurricanes, wildfires, earthquakes, tragedies and disasters.

"This year we’ve had a lot of emergencies throughout the country, which a lot of people have responded to,” she said.

But that doesn't make the need in New Jersey any less great. Engelwood resident Christopher Gagliardi picked up a turkey this year from the town’s First Presbyterian Church, where the Center for Food Action operates. He says if not for the donations, he wouldn't be able to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

“It would be very difficult to even afford a turkey,” he said.

Teaneck resident DeVanda Griffin also said she was thankful she was be bringing a Thanksgiving feast home.

“I’m just getting back to work, so it helps a lot to be able to provide for my family,” she said.

If you would like to donate food or money to the Center for Food Action, visit the orginazation's website or call 201-569-1804.