A New Jersey family is “unsettled” after finding a woman’s cut-up clothing in a wooded area near their home. Brian Thompson reports.

Dave Carota called police after his wife and daughter found jeans, a t-shirt, underwear and a bra in the woods near their house in Bergen County, he told NJ.com.

In an interview with News 4, Carota said the clothes looked like dirty laundry.

“It looked like dirty laundry — like someone had taken it all and kind of clumped it together and just tossed it. A ball of clothes," he said.

The discovery has left Carota’s family and police wondering if the clothes were part of a crime scene.

“We can’t connect it to anything in town, so we don’t have a crime, we don’t have a victim, so right now we’re holding the clothes with the hope that we’ll find something out,” Fairlawn Police Sergeant Brian Metzler told News 4.

“The clothes might have blood on them — they’re old, they’ve been in the woods, it appears, for a number of months,” Metzler added.

Carota posted the clothes on social media in hopes that somebody would recognize them.

“We feel it’s a bit bizarre how they were all clumped up and seemingly deliberately stashed in the wooded area behind our garage,” Carota wrote in the post.

“My neighbors are unsettled… my family is unsettled,” he added.

Police have been getting calls about missing people, but haven’t found any matches. There hasn’t been any evidence of foul play so far.