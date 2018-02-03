What to Know The elementary school teacher allegedly refused to allow a teacher to take breaks to pump breast milk

Amid pressure, he eventually created a schedule for her to pump but still often wouldn't let her take the breaks, according to a report

Another principal in the South Orange-Maplewood district was recently under fire for allegedly mocking a little person

An elementary school principal in New Jersey was suspended Saturday for allegedly refusing to give a teacher who was returning from maternity leave breaks to pump breast milk, according to a published report.

Damion Frye was suspended as principal of Seth Boyden School during a meeting of the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education, the Village Green reported. Vice Principal Raquel Horn was named acting principal.

Frye allegedly said in front of several people that he didn't want to encourage teachers to have babies or create a comfortable work environment for returning mothers, the newspaper reported.

Citing several unnamed sources, the newspaper reported Frye refused to give breaks to a teacher who returned from maternity leave in January so she could pump breast milk. After the administration intervened, he created a schedule for her to pump, but still often wouldn't let her take the breaks.

Furthermore, she was only allowed to pump in a bathroom with an unlocked door, the newspaper reported.

Frye asked that all press inquiries be directed to the director of strategic communication.

Board of Education President Elizabeth Baker said the district couldn't publically discuss personnel matters.

Also on Saturday, the board of education made the former principal of Marshall School a "Principal on Special Assignment." Bonita Samuels was suspended in January for allegedly mocking a student teacher who is a little person.