The driver, a woman in her 40s, was taken into the hospital in stable condition after taking down a power pole, which partially landed on a neighbor's house, and crashing into her own front porch while backing out of her driveway. NBC 4 New York's Gaby Acevedo reports

What to Know A New Jersey woman was backing out of her driveway when she lost control and took out a utility pole before reversing onto her front steps

It was just after 10 a.m. Friday morning when the bizarre (yet kind of impressive) scene unfolded

The driver hit the gas pedal and accelerated right into a telephone pole and a no parking sign, taking both out before coming to a halt

Next time someone makes fun of your parking job, just remember: At least it wasn’t this bad.

A New Jersey woman was backing out of her driveway when she lost control and took out a utility pole and a street sign before reversing her way onto her front steps.

It was just after 10 a.m. Friday morning when the bizarre (yet kind of impressive) scene unfolded. The woman, in her 40s, was heading out from her Ridgefield home in her Kia SUV when she hit the gas pedal and accelerated right into a telephone pole and a no parking sign, taking both out. The telephone pole came crashing down on a neighbor’s house, which sustained minor damage as a result.

The crash also took down power lines, leaving a handful of homes in the area temporarily without electricity for a short while before PSEG reestablished power.

Hours after the accident, the car was still lodged on the front steps, waiting to be towed away.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition, the extent of her injuries not immediately clear. No other injuries were reported.