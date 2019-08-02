NJ Driver Somehow Gets SUV Stuck on Porch While Backing out of Driveway - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NJ Driver Somehow Gets SUV Stuck on Porch While Backing out of Driveway

It was just after 10 a.m. Friday morning when the bizarre (yet kind of impressive) scene unfolded

Published 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    SUV Knocks Down Utility Pole and Crashes Into NJ Porch

    The driver, a woman in her 40s, was taken into the hospital in stable condition after taking down a power pole, which partially landed on a neighbor's house, and crashing into her own front porch while backing out of her driveway. NBC 4 New York's Gaby Acevedo reports

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • A New Jersey woman was backing out of her driveway when she lost control and took out a utility pole before reversing onto her front steps

    • It was just after 10 a.m. Friday morning when the bizarre (yet kind of impressive) scene unfolded

    • The driver hit the gas pedal and accelerated right into a telephone pole and a no parking sign, taking both out before coming to a halt

    Next time someone makes fun of your parking job, just remember: At least it wasn’t this bad.

    A New Jersey woman was backing out of her driveway when she lost control and took out a utility pole and a street sign before reversing her way onto her front steps.

    It was just after 10 a.m. Friday morning when the bizarre (yet kind of impressive) scene unfolded. The woman, in her 40s, was heading out from her Ridgefield home in her Kia SUV when she hit the gas pedal and accelerated right into a telephone pole and a no parking sign, taking both out. The telephone pole came crashing down on a neighbor’s house, which sustained minor damage as a result.

    The crash also took down power lines, leaving a handful of homes in the area temporarily without electricity for a short while before PSEG reestablished power.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    AFP/Getty Images

    Hours after the accident, the car was still lodged on the front steps, waiting to be towed away.

    The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition, the extent of her injuries not immediately clear. No other injuries were reported.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us