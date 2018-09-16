NJ Gas Station Bursts Into Flames After Crash

A driver crashed into Delta gas station in Ramsey, New Jersey, then burst into flames. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

A driver crashed into a gas station in Bergen County on Sunday morning, sparking a fire that consumed the building and several cars.

The woman was driving north on Franklin Turnpike when she lost control of the car, plowed over a gas pump and then crashed into the Delta gas station, said Ramsey Police Chief Brian Gurney.

The woman suffered only minor injuries. The only employee at the gas station at that time had stepped away for a bathroom break.

The woman was given two tickets for driving recklessly.