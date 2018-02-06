NJ Religious Leaders Arrested in DACA Protest

Prominent faith leaders in New Jersey were arrested Tuesday in a protest at a congressional office. Brian Thompson reports.

Six religious leaders were arrested in New Jersey while protesting outside of a congressman's office.

The leaders, joined by several recipients of the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals program, were protesting outside Rep. Leonard Lance's offices in Montclair to help pass a so-called "Clean Dreamers Act" that would allow the foreign-born children of undocumented immigrants to stay in the U.S.

"The handcuffs hurt a little bit," said the Rev. Ann Ralosky, who was arrested but released Tuesday.

Ralosky, along with her colleagues, said they were trying to find a way to fight for a bill that would advocate for so-called dreamers' right to stay in the country without being used as bargaining chips for President Donald Trump’s proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“To think that future status just being used as a sort of political bargaining chip or football is just heartrending,” Ralosky said.

Among the religious leaders who accompanied Ralosky, Rabbi Elliot Tepperman sat inside Lance’s offices, singing and refusing to leave until the congressman read their letter.

“This is unacceptable and it must be stopped,” said Tepperman. “If it is necessary, I will be there. I will be there again.”