NJ Babysitter Convicted of Beating of Toddler to Death - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

NJ Babysitter Convicted of Beating of Toddler to Death

Published 57 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NJ Babysitter Convicted of Beating of Toddler to Death

    What to Know

    • A babysitter accused of fatally beating a toddler has been convicted of murder

    • Hudson County prosecutors say Andrew Howard-French was also convicted Thursday of child endangerment and endangering an injured victim

    • An autopsy determined that 23-month-old Bryce Sparrow died from multiple blunt force injuries and his death was ruled a homicide

    A babysitter accused of fatally beating a toddler has been convicted of murder.

    Hudson County prosecutors say Andrew Howard-French was also convicted Thursday of child endangerment and endangering an injured victim.

    The counts against the 29-year-old Jersey City man stemmed from the July 2018 death of 23-month-old Bryce Sparrow.

    An autopsy determined that the child died from multiple blunt force injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

    Howard-French now faces a possible life term.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us