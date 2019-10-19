NJ Babysitter Convicted of Beating of Toddler to Death

What to Know
A babysitter accused of fatally beating a toddler has been convicted of murder.
Hudson County prosecutors say Andrew Howard-French was also convicted Thursday of child endangerment and endangering an injured victim.
The counts against the 29-year-old Jersey City man stemmed from the July 2018 death of 23-month-old Bryce Sparrow.
An autopsy determined that the child died from multiple blunt force injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.
Howard-French now faces a possible life term.