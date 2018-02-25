What to Know A 26-year-old woman from Israel was struck by the bus she was getting off and killed, Essex County prosecutors say

The woman worked as an au pair in Montclair, the town where she was struck

The DeCamp bus didn't stop, prosecutors say

A 26-year-old au pair was struck and killed by the bus she was exiting in New Jersey, prosecutors said.

Maya Moar, from Holon, Israel, was struck in Montclair at Grove Street and Mount Hebron Road at about 6 p.m. Saturday, Essex County prosecutors said. She worked for a family in Montclair.

Moar was getting off a DeCamp bus when it struck her, police said. The bus didn't stop, according to police.

DeCamp Bus Lines is a family-owned charter and commuter bus company based in northern New Jersey, according to its website.

In a statement Sunday, the company's attorney Heather Raggone said they were cooperating with authorities as the investigation continues.

"We at DeCamp are deeply saddened by this tragedy," Raggone said. "Our thoughts & prayers are with the family."

In 2016, a DeCamp bus struck and killed an 82-year-old woman in West Orange.

Police have asked anyone with information on the crash in Montclair to call the Essex County Prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.