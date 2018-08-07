What to Know NEMO Equipment has recalled around 7,500 Stargaze recliner chairs

The company received 14 reports of the joint supports on the chairs breaking

The company hasn't received any reports of injuries caused by the chairs

An outdoor equipment company has recalled thousands of camping chairs because the plastic pieces attached to the chairs’ legs can break, putting their occupants at risk of falling.

NEMO Equipment on Tuesday recalled around 7,500 Stargaze recliner chairs after receiving 14 reports of the joint supports on the chairs breaking, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall includes the Stargaze Recliner, the Stargaze Recliner Low and Stargaze Recliner Luxury lifestyle camping chairs, according to the commission.

A full list of the recalled chairs is available on the commission's website.



“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact NEMO Equipment for a free inspection and, if necessary, a free replacement chair,” the commission said.

NEMO hasn’t received any reports of injuries caused by the chairs, it noted.

Tuesday’s recall isn’t the first time NEMO has recalled its Stargaze recliner chairs. In February, the company recalled around 15,500 chairs over faulty chair straps.