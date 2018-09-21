What to Know Humans BF runs though November and allows you and your pup to bond over an interactive pop-up in the West Village.

Photoville's seventh annual visual pop-up runs through September 23 in Brooklyn Bridge Park.

NYLO features a Secret Beach pop-up on the sixteenth floor of their Upper West Side hotel.

New York never seems to run out of fun things to do, and aside from the endless bars, restaurants and museums, pop-ups have quickly become a part of New York culture. These temporary shops sprung up in the early 2000s, and now, almost 20 years later, you will find no shortage of them throughout the city.

Here are three happening in the city this weekend -- from pictures to puppies to praying summer stays just a tad bit longer, there’s something for everyone on this list.

1. Humans BF

Get ready for puppies galore. At Humans BF in the West Village, you and your pup can bond over chew toys, ball pits and even a doggy diner. Don’t have a dog? Don’t worry—Humans BF has partnered with animal rescue organizations around the city to bring you rescue dogs available for adoption and play. The pop-up will run until November 12.

2. Photoville

Brooklyn’s seventh annual pop-up, Photoville, features a work from over 600 artists in 90 exhibits in a massive visual event this weekend. In the heart of Brooklyn Bridge Park, the outdoor exhibit provides an open space for the public to experience entertaining and challenging stories from a wide variety of talented artists. The pop-up is free for all ages and open through September 23.

3. Secret Beach Pop-Up

Summer is coming to a close but this Upper West Side hotel is extending it for another month. NYLO New York City Hotel opened a secret beach pop-up on the sixteenth floor of their hotel, where you can dip your toes in seagrass and sip on beach-inspired specialty cocktails. But get there quick—the hotel will close the pop-up on October 27.