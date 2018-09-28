The museum space is fairly sparse. Lots of windows, lots of light, and lots of stark white concrete. And yet, the art work among it speaks volumes, which is probably why as soon as you walk in, you’re met with dead silence, save for the occasional click of a high-heel or a shoe shuffle.

It’s exactly the desired effect Daveen Trentman and Johanna Miller, the executive director and advocacy director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, intended. “Art just reaches people in a way that other things can’t,” Miller said. “This museum, it will make people uncomfortable, and that’s on purpose. It’s an uncomfortable truth.”

Trentman, who also works for the Soze Agency, and Miller, a lawyer for the ACLU, both led the collaboration and launched The Museum of Broken Windows early this week with the help of over a dozen artists. Admission is free, and museum hours are from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. weeknights, and 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. until Sunday September 30.