Police responding to a 911 call of a disturbance inside an apartment in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood found a man and a woman in their 40s with gunshot wounds to the head. They're investigating the incident as an apparently murder-suicide.

What to Know A 44-year-old woman was found shot in the head in a bedroom in Clinton Hill late Sunday, authorities say

She was murdered, according to officials; a 47-year-old man is believed to have killed her before taking his own life

The killer has not yet been identified; the investigation is ongoing

Authorities have identified the woman killed in a murder-suicide in a Brooklyn apartment building earlier this week as 44-year-old Naire McCormick.

McCormick was shot in the head inside a 10th-floor bedroom at the building on Claremont Avenue in Clinton Hill late Sunday, authorities say.

A 47-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, was also found dead of a gunshot wound to the head in the bedroom, though police say his shot was self-inflicted.

A gun was recovered at the scene; the investigation is ongoing.

