What to Know
A 44-year-old woman was found shot in the head in a bedroom in Clinton Hill late Sunday, authorities say
She was murdered, according to officials; a 47-year-old man is believed to have killed her before taking his own life
The killer has not yet been identified; the investigation is ongoing
Authorities have identified the woman killed in a murder-suicide in a Brooklyn apartment building earlier this week as 44-year-old Naire McCormick.
McCormick was shot in the head inside a 10th-floor bedroom at the building on Claremont Avenue in Clinton Hill late Sunday, authorities say.
A 47-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, was also found dead of a gunshot wound to the head in the bedroom, though police say his shot was self-inflicted.
A gun was recovered at the scene; the investigation is ongoing.