New Details Released in Brooklyn Apartment Complex Murder-Suicide - NBC New York
New Details Released in Brooklyn Apartment Complex Murder-Suicide

The killer has not yet been identified; the investigation is ongoing

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide in Brooklyn

    Police responding to a 911 call of a disturbance inside an apartment in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood found a man and a woman in their 40s with gunshot wounds to the head. They're investigating the incident as an apparently murder-suicide. Katherine Creag reports.

    (Published Monday, Sept. 16, 2019)

    Authorities have identified the woman killed in a murder-suicide in a Brooklyn apartment building earlier this week as 44-year-old Naire McCormick. 

    McCormick was shot in the head inside a 10th-floor bedroom at the building on Claremont Avenue in Clinton Hill late Sunday, authorities say. 

    A 47-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, was also found dead of a gunshot wound to the head in the bedroom, though police say his shot was self-inflicted.

    A gun was recovered at the scene; the investigation is ongoing. 

