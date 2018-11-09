What to Know Cops are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Brooklyn, law enforcement sources say

The bodies of a man and woman were found in a Bushwick apartment before 9 a.m. Friday

Their identities have not been released, and the relationship between the two wasn't immediately clear

The deaths of a woman and man whose bodies were found in a Brooklyn apartment Friday are being investigated as a murder-suicide, law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell News 4.

The identities of the dead have not been released, and their relationship wasn't immediately clear, the sources said. The woman was 53.

Cops swarmed the multi-story apartment building on Menahan Street in Bushwick before 9 a.m. A gun was recovered at the scene.