Woman, Man Found Dead in Brooklyn Apartment in Apparent Murder-Suicide: Sources - NBC New York
Woman, Man Found Dead in Brooklyn Apartment in Apparent Murder-Suicide: Sources

Their identities have not been released, and the relationship between the two wasn't immediately clear

By Marc Santia

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Cops are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Brooklyn, law enforcement sources say

    • The bodies of a man and woman were found in a Bushwick apartment before 9 a.m. Friday

    • Their identities have not been released, and the relationship between the two wasn't immediately clear

    The deaths of a woman and man whose bodies were found in a Brooklyn apartment Friday are being investigated as a murder-suicide, law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell News 4. 

    The identities of the dead have not been released, and their relationship wasn't immediately clear, the sources said. The woman was 53. 

    Cops swarmed the multi-story apartment building on Menahan Street in Bushwick before 9 a.m. A gun was recovered at the scene.

